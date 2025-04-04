Trump admin’s DOGE cuts send job losses soaring as tariffs loom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The federal government led a near-record number of job cuts nationally in March, a spike fueled by widespread government layoffs directed by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The 275,240 cuts recorded by outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. is the third-highest monthly total recorded by the firm since 1989, topped only by numbers in April and May of 2020, when the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a massive spike in layoffs.

Cuts within the federal government accounted for 216,215 job losses. Through the first quarter of the year, the federal government has cut 279,445 jobs, a more than sevenfold increase from the 36,195 cuts announced in the first quarter of 2024.

