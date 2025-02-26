Trump-backed Rep. Byron Donalds announces run to replace DeSantis as Florida governor

WASHINGTON — A new candidate has entered the race to become Florida’s next governor.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds represents cities in Southwest Florida, including Cape Coral and Naples.

He said he will run for governor in next year’s election.

Donalds would make history as the first African American to serve in that role if elected.

After eight years in office, Gov. Ron Desantis is ineligible to seek another term.

Donalds enters the race with President Donald Trump’s endorsement, saying, “Byron Donalds would be a truly great and powerful governor for Florida.”

He’s been a frequent Trump surrogate and was on the shortlist as Trump’s vice presidential running mate last year.

Desantis has not yet given any official endorsement for his successor.

However, before Donalds’ announcement, DeSantis suggested his wife, Casey DeSantis, would be a worthy governor.

In addition to Casey DeSantis, other potential GOP candidates include former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who said in January that he was considering a run, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

In a statement Tuesday night, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in part, “..one of the least popular people in Tallahassee politics, Byron is best known for skipping votes, defending insurrectionists, and promoting a revisionist version of black history that defends Jim Crow. He has little political experience and no executive experience, and is completely unqualified to run the state of Florida.”

