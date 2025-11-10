Trump proposes $2,000 tariff refund check to Americans

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump shared on social media that some Americans might receive a $2,000 stimulus check funded by tariffs, igniting renewed discussions about economic support.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, Trump posted on Truth Social that the funds would come from tariffs, stating, “We are taking in trillions of dollars and will soon begin paying down our enormous debt.”

Trump specified that the $2,000 dividend would not include high-income individuals, although he did not provide further details on eligibility or timing.

To implement the proposed stimulus payment, approval from Congress is necessary.

Currently, Congress has not made any formal proposals or announcements concerning this “tariff dividend check.”

