Trump set for Florida rally as running mate announcement could come this week

MIAMI, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign event in Florida on Tuesday.

The candidate is set to speak at the Trump National Doral Miami hotel at 7 p.m.

This comes as speculation swirls on who Trump may select as a running mate.

Several potential picks have been named, including Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

A senior advisor told ABC News the former president could announce his pick this week.

