Local

TSA PreCheck expands enrollments, renewal options at OIA

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

(John Raoux/AP)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers at the Orlando International Airport will find enrolling and renewing their membership in TSA’s PreCheck program easier.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

CLEAR, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, has expanded enrollment and renewal locations.

CLEAR now has 33 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S.

Read: Target to stop taking personal checks

The enrollment location will be located at Terminals A and B on the B side of the security checkpoint entrance for gates 1 to 59, next to the United Airlines ticket counter.

There will also be an enrollment location in Terminal C in front of the security checkpoint entrance for gates 230-249.

Read: Shark fans can get the ultimate shark experience at SeaWorld

The enrollment location will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read