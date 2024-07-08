TSA PreCheck expands enrollments, renewal options at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers at the Orlando International Airport will find enrolling and renewing their membership in TSA’s PreCheck program easier.

CLEAR, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, has expanded enrollment and renewal locations.

CLEAR now has 33 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S.

The enrollment location will be located at Terminals A and B on the B side of the security checkpoint entrance for gates 1 to 59, next to the United Airlines ticket counter.

There will also be an enrollment location in Terminal C in front of the security checkpoint entrance for gates 230-249.

The enrollment location will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

