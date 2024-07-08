TSA PreCheck expands enrollments, renewal options at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers at the Orlando International Airport will find enrolling and renewing their membership in TSA’s PreCheck program easier.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
CLEAR, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, has expanded enrollment and renewal locations.
CLEAR now has 33 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S.
Read: Target to stop taking personal checks
The enrollment location will be located at Terminals A and B on the B side of the security checkpoint entrance for gates 1 to 59, next to the United Airlines ticket counter.
There will also be an enrollment location in Terminal C in front of the security checkpoint entrance for gates 230-249.
Read: Shark fans can get the ultimate shark experience at SeaWorld
The enrollment location will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group