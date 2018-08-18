Watch: Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, to hang up her skis in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the animal world’s most recognized stars is hanging up her skis in her hometown of Orlando this weekend.
Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, will be giving her final performances at the Orlando Boat Show at the Orange County Convention Center.
For years, Twiggy has been entertaining fans around the world.
In 1979, Channel 9 covered the squirrel's water-skiing antics when Chuck and Lou Ann Best first brought her onto the water-skiing sing.
Watch: Channel 9 interview with Twiggy in 1979
Multiple squirrels have served the role of Twiggy through the years.
Twiggy will be giving shows according to the following schedule:
- Saturday, Aug. 18: 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. , 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 19: 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Tickets to the boat show are $8. Children get in free if they come with an adult.
