Two 7-Eleven stores in Melbourne robbed by masked man

MELBOURNE, Fla. — On October 9, 2025, two different robberies took place at 7-11 stores in Melbourne. Both incidents involved a suspect described as a white male wearing a black mask.

The first robbery took place around 3:45 AM at the 7-11 on 1268 Aurora Rd. The suspect demanded money from the clerk, who handed it over, and then the suspect escaped in an unknown direction.

Later that day, around 11:55 PM, a similar incident occurred at the 7-11 on 220 W. New Haven Ave. The suspect again demanded cash from the clerk and exited the store in an unknown direction.

Based on leads obtained through investigative means and social media, the Melbourne Police Department was able to obtain information that Robert Dale Corson III may be the individual responsible for the robberies at both 7-11 stores.

Corson was located and interviewed by Detectives. Corson provided full confessions in both cases

