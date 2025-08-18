Two American cruise passengers die in separate drowning incidents at Carnival’s Celebration Key

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Bahamian authorities are investigating after two American cruise passengers died in separate drowning incidents Friday at Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination on the southern coast of Grand Bahama Island.

Police said a 79-year-old man became unresponsive while snorkeling at the beach, while a 74-year-old woman lost consciousness in a pool. Both were pulled from the water by lifeguards and given medical assistance but could not be revived.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Carnival said, “We are saddened by the loss of our guests. We have trained lifeguards and medical professionals who respond promptly.”

One of the victims had been sailing aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras out of Port Canaveral, while the other was a passenger on the Carnival Elation. Despite the incidents, some travelers told Eyewitness News they still feel confident about visiting Celebration Key.

Also, cruise industry expert Stewart Chiron noted that medical situations are not uncommon at sea. “These are floating cities, and people do experience medical emergencies,” he told ABC.

Royal Bahamas Police said autopsies will be conducted to determine the exact causes of death. Celebration Key opened to the public on July 19th, 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group