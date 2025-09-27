Two winning lottery tickets sold at Central Florida Publix store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two winning tickets for Friday night’s “Fantasy 5″ game were sold in the same city, at the same grocery chain, at the same store.

Both tickets were deemed winners in the Sept. 27 Evening Draw, the Florida Lottery announced.

The two tickets were sold at the same Publix store at 3400 Avalon Park East Boulevard, Orlando.

The winning numbers drawn for Friday night’s Fantasy 5 game were:

3-4-6-9-36

The Florida Lottery said those ticketholders will claim prizes of $57,689.45.

