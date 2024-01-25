Two found dead after small plane crashes in Florida Everglades

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly plane crash in Broward County.

The wreckage of the small plane was found Wednesday in the Everglades near Alligator Alley.

The sheriff’s office said the plane disappeared Tuesday night and the pilot was reported missing.

Two people died.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

