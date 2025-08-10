Two Juveniles arrested following a stolen vehicle incident in Windemere

WINDEMERE, Fla. — Two juveniles were arrested after a run-in with law enforcement on Sunday morning.

The Windemere Police Department was conducting a routine patrol near Lake Butler Blvd when they noticed two suspicious males walking around.

When officers attempted to make contact, both suspects fled on foot in separate directions.

During the search, one suspect entered an unlocked pickup truck parked on Lake Butler Blvd that still had the keys inside and attempted to flee in the vehicle, but was trapped at a dead end.

The suspect later used the truck to run into a Windemere patrol and an Ocoee Police vehicle that was assisting the search, and later became stuck before being taken into custody.

The second suspect was later found and taken into custody without any incident.

The case remains ongoing, and charges are pending.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group