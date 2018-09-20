Two men charged with murder in deadly bar shooting in Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are charged with murder in Sanford after a deadly shooting outside Mama Coot’s Bar in the historic Goldsboro neighborhood earlier this month.
Carl Ruffin Jr. and Ornie Henderson Jr. are charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Derek Williams.
Several people witnessed the shooting, but no one could say for sure what led to it, police said.
According to police, a witness said someone knocked a cup out of Williams’ hand as a fight escalated inside the bar.
Another witness, who was with Williams inside the bar said it looked like Williams had “some type of altercation” with someone who was believed to be an owner or a bouncer.
Another witness said they heard Henderson say something to Williams, who then slapped Henderson in the face twice.
Ruffin was in court Thursday and was held without bond. Henderson will face a judge Friday.
