Ocala woman arrested after intentionally crashing into vehicle with kids inside

OCALA, Fla. — A confrontation at a Dollar General store turned violent when 24-year-old Kayla Agee crashed her vehicle into another car, leaving the scene immediately after the incident.

The incident occurred when the victim left her vehicle running with her children inside while she went to purchase pain medication. Agee, driving a beige Nissan sedan with Florida tag RJXB55, yelled derogatory remarks at the victim about leaving her children unattended.

The incident escalated after the victim had loaded her items into her vehicle. As she returned the shopping cart, Agee started her vehicle and aggressively reversed, ramming into the victim’s car, causing damage and pushing it forward.

Witnesses reported the altercation in which Agee called the victim derogatory names. After the collision, Agee swiftly drove away from the Dollar General parking lot, leaving the scene of the crash.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Agee’s vehicle shortly after the incident. They located the defendant at the Circle K gas station, located at 5986 W. Highway 40 in Ocala, Fla., and detained her without incident.

