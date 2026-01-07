Orlando Halloween mass shooting suspect seeks new public defender

ORLANDO, Fla. — The teenager charged in Orlando’s Halloween shooting is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Jaylen Edgar, 18, is charged in connection with the shooting that killed two people in downtown Orlando during Halloween 2024.

He will be in court to ask a judge to replace his public defender, citing concerns over receiving a fair defense.

Edgar has alleged in a handwritten letter that his attorney pressured him into considering a 50-year plea deal and has made no substantial efforts to explore his mental health claims regarding the night of the incident.

Edgar described the psychological evaluation he underwent as “inconclusive,” claiming it is a further indication of ineffective assistance of counsel.

He stated that he would not consider any plea deal until he secures a lawyer who will properly advocate for him, suggesting that he lacks confidence in his current representation.

The court hearing is set to determine Edgar’s representation before his trial on Monday.

Should the judge deny his request for a new lawyer, the trial will go ahead as planned.

