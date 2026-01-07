Man offered Eustis teen $300, grabbed her arm in attempted kidnapping, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — A Central Florida man is accused of trying to lure a 17-year-old girl into his car in Eustis.

The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Bay Street and Pinehurst Boulevard.

Police said surveillance footage from a nearby store and data from a license plate reader identified Gregory Lockwood as the suspect.

The teen told police that Lockwood initially asked her for directions to a place to drink.

He then allegedly offered her $300 to get into his car for what he described as “somewhere where they would have fun together.”

After refusing his offer, the victim told police Lockwood grabbed her arm through the driver’s side window, but she successfully pulled free and ran to a nearby store for help.

The victim used a cashier’s phone to call her mother after fleeing from Lockwood.

Police said Lockwood was arrested on Tuesday.

Lockwood is expected to make his first appearance in front of a Lake County judge on Wednesday.

