Two men shot during fight in Daytona Beach, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two men were shot during a fight in Daytona Beach early Saturday, police said. 

    The fight happened around 1:30 a.m. outside Razzle's night club at 611 Seabreeze Boulevard. 

    Police said at least two men got into a fight that turned physical when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. 

    The shooter left the scene, police said. 

    The two men who were shot were taken to Halifax Medical Center. Both have survived their injuries, according to police. 

    Police have made no arrests and the incident is still under investigation. 

    Police did not release a description of the suspect. 
     

