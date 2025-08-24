Local

Two people found in critical condition in an Orlando Apartment, officials say

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando Police Department Logo of the Orlando Police Department on a patrol car. (Nick Papantonis)
ORLANDO, Fla. — A large police presence was spotted at the Village Springs at Lake Orlando apartment complex on Sunday.

The Orlando Fire and Police Department responded to an emergency call at the 5100 block of Cinderlane Parkway, where they found two adults in critical condition.

OFD transported them to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

