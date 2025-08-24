Two people found in critical condition in an Orlando Apartment, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large police presence was spotted at the Village Springs at Lake Orlando apartment complex on Sunday.

The Orlando Fire and Police Department responded to an emergency call at the 5100 block of Cinderlane Parkway, where they found two adults in critical condition.

OFD transported them to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

