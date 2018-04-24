Two schools on lockout as Orlando police investigate suspicious package

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orange County schools are on "lockout" as Orlando police investigate a suspicious backpack left near a high school, officials said.
Boone High School and Blanker Elementary are on lockout as police investigate, officials said.
Police began investigating the suspicious package left near Boone shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Police said the lockout is a precaution.
According to Orange County Public Schools, the suspicious backpack was near the 800 building on Boone's campus, prompting that building to be evacuated.
Principal Dusty Jones said in a phone call to parents that students are safe and that the school hopes the situation is resolved soon.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
