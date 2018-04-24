  • Two schools on lockout as Orlando police investigate suspicious package

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orange County schools are on "lockout" as Orlando police investigate a suspicious backpack left near a high school, officials said. 

    Boone High School and Blanker Elementary are on lockout as police investigate, officials said. 

    Police began investigating the suspicious package left near Boone shortly after 8:30 a.m. 

    Police said the lockout is a precaution. 

    According to Orange County Public Schools, the suspicious backpack was near the 800 building on Boone's campus, prompting that building to be evacuated. 

    Principal Dusty Jones said in a phone call to parents that students are safe and that the school hopes the situation is resolved soon. 

