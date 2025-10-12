Two-vehicle crash triggers mass casualty incident in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief was involved in a two-vehicle crash while responding to an emergency call in Bartow.

The incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 640 and Mimosa Avenue.

Five individuals from the second vehicle were treated and transported to local hospitals by ground ambulances.

Due to the number of patients, a Level One Mass Casualty Incident response was triggered by Polk County Fire Rescue.

