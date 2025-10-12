Local

Two-vehicle crash triggers mass casualty incident in Polk County

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
POLK FIRE BATT CHIEF CRASH
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief was involved in a two-vehicle crash while responding to an emergency call in Bartow.

The incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 640 and Mimosa Avenue.

Five individuals from the second vehicle were treated and transported to local hospitals by ground ambulances.

Due to the number of patients, a Level One Mass Casualty Incident response was triggered by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read