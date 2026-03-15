UCF back in NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for first time since 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF men’s basketball team has earned the No. 10 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Knights will face No. 7 seed UCLA Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The winner will face either No. 2 UConn or No. 15 Furman on Sunday.

UCF is making their sixth trip to the Big Dance and their first since 2019. Head coach Johnny Dawkins is making his third trip to the NCAA Tournament as a head coach. He took Stanford once and has now led UCF to the NCAA Tournament twice.

Coach is happy. We are happy 😄 pic.twitter.com/bxZmlWm9p8 — UCF Men’s Hoops 🌴 (@UCF_MBB) March 15, 2026

This will be the first time that UCF and UCLA have met on the hardwood.

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