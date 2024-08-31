UCF Football kicks off season with tailgaiting, T-shirt cannons and a win

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A strong rushing performance helped launch UCF Football’s season with a win.

The Knights were able to beat the University of New Hampshire 57-3 on the strength of 454 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. A defensive performance keeping New Hampshire to 162 total yards helped seal the win.

UCF’s “first bounce,” as it termed the opening home game on Aug. 29, drew 44,206 to FBC Mortgage Stadium.

