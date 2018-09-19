0 UCF football player arrested on sexual battery charges, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida football player was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery to a physically helpless person, an incident report said.

Demetreius Mayes, 18, is accused of raping an intoxicated student inside a dorm room on campus, according to the report.

“The UCF Police Department is committed to a thorough, professional investigation of all criminal incidents reported to us, and we’re dedicated to a culture of care that starts by believing the brave survivors who seek our assistance. This survivor’s well-being will continue to be a priority for our department and our university,” UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said.

The report said that the victim was found crying after the incident. According to the report, the victim woke up to someone banging on the door. The victim then realized what was happening and was able to leave.

“I am proud of the officers and detectives who dedicated themselves to this case. I also appreciate the actions of the bystanders to this incident who stepped up to help someone in need. They set an example of compassion and consideration that we all should strive for,” Metzger said.

Mayes is a freshman linebacker for the UCF Knights.

“From what we know so far on this matter, I'm upset and disappointed. This has no place in our program. Demetrius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities, indefinitely. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this,” UCF head football coach Josh Heupel said.

He remains in jail without bail.

