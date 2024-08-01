UCF Knights hold Media Day before football season begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF Knights football team held its annual Media Day on Thursday.

Players and coaches spoke to the media about what it means to be playing in the Big 12 Conference for a second year.

The first three practices of fall camp are in the books.

Some of the projected playmakers, including quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back RJ Harvey, two of the four team captains, took time out of practice to speak to the media.

One thing stood out among all the conversations - the Knights are ready to bounce back from last year’s 6-7 season.

It was the first losing season for Gus Malzahn in his 12 years as a head coach.

The Knights open the season in four weeks.

They will face off against New Hampshire on Aug. 29.

