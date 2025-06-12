UCF leaders vote to put more ‘Bounce’ in football stadium name

UPDATE:

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF Athletics announced today that it will change the name of its football stadium, previously known as FBC Mortgage Stadium, to Acrisure Bounce House, effective July 1, 2025.

“Since the beginning of our partnership, the stadium has become an iconic symbol of the UCF football experience, and we’re excited to continue that tradition with Acrisure,” said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. “The Bounce House is a place of pride, energy, and unforgettable moments, and this new name reflects both our vibrant identity and a dynamic, forward-thinking partner.”

Known by fans as “The Bounce House” for its energetic atmosphere, the stadium has been the home of UCF Football since 2007.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The University of Central Florida board of trustees could vote to change the name of the school’s football stadium.

The stadium is currently called FBC Mortgage Stadium.

But in April of last year, FBC was acquired by Acrisure.

So now, the school could rename the stadium “Acrisure Bounce House.”

The board says the move will have no financial impact on the school.

They meet at the UCF’s downtown campus Thursday morning to discuss the change.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group