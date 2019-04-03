UCF loses over $1 million in stadium agreement with Apollos, AAF

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at the University of Central Florida are trying to figure out how they'll be getting paid from a league that suspened its operations Tuesday.
UCF was in agreement with the Orlando Apollos and the Alliance of American Football for the Apollos to host home games at Spectrum Stadium, but it is unclear if vendors or staff will ever get paid after the league suspended operations and terminated all employees.
The news certainly blindsided fans, coaches and players when it came down Tuesday.
"All the players, coaches, we're disappointed," said Apollos Coach Steve Spurrier. "We really were led to believe that the Alliance was well funded."
The 7-1 Apollos never quite sold out Spectrum Stadium, but held a steady attendance of around 20,000 fans for their home games.
Sources around the league said the AAF never paid UCF for the lease it signed to play at the stadium -- leaving the university with a hit of over $1 million. It is believed the UCF Athletics Association never sent an invoice to the team.
Channel 9 requested a copy of the agreement between UCF and the league, but were told it was exempt from public record because the athletics association is a support organization of the university.
Channel 9 also asked the the university if third party vendors were paid by the league, but they refused answer.
