UCF math professor skeptical of Mega Millions odds

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mega Millions players are anxiously waiting to see if they’ve turned $2 into more than a billion.
But what are the odds of that actually happening?
Jason Swanson is a math professor at the University of Central Florida.
He said he’s skeptical when it comes to playing and winning Mega Millions.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever in my life bought a lottery ticket,” he said. “If I did, it was years ago.”
He said your odds of winning are amount 1 in more than 300 million.
Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated more than $1.6 billion. The odds of winning don’t change as jackpots grow.
“Whether you do quick pick or you pick the numbers, the odds of winning the jackpot are exactly the same,” said Swanson.
The current jackpot has been growing since July. There have been 25 drawings without winners.
