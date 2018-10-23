  • Man killed in Apopka shooting, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Apopka early Tuesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The shooting occurred on the 500 block of South Hawthorne Avenue around 1 a.m. 

    A relative of the victim drove him to Florida Hospital Apopka, where he was pronounced dead. 

    Detectives are looking for a 22-year-old suspect. 

    Deputies did not identify the victim or the suspect, but said the two are known to each other. 

    The investigation is still active.
     

