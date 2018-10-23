Man killed in Apopka shooting, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Apopka early Tuesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred on the 500 block of South Hawthorne Avenue around 1 a.m.
A relative of the victim drove him to Florida Hospital Apopka, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives are looking for a 22-year-old suspect.
Deputies did not identify the victim or the suspect, but said the two are known to each other.
The investigation is still active.
On Eyewitness News... this morning we’re live on scene in Orange County where a 20-year-old man was shot to death outside a home. pic.twitter.com/uoJgIXfAmj— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 23, 2018
