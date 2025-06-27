Pine Hills triple murder suspect adjusts legal team

ORLANDO, Fla. — The suspect in a triple murder case from 2023 appeared in an Orlando courtroom Friday to approve a change in his legal team.

Keith Moses will continue to be represented by his lead attorney, Ted Marrero, who now has a new co-counsel.

Moses is accused of killing three people in Pine Hills. The victims in the case include 9-year-old Tionna Major and 38-year-old Natacha Augustin.

TV reporter Dylan Lyons was in the neighborhood covering the murder when he was killed. His photographer was also shot and injured.

Moses’ trial is scheduled for September.

