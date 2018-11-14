UCF preparing to host ESPN's 'College GameDay'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida is preparing for a game day unlike any other in its history.
ESPN is bringing its three-hour "College GameDay" broadcast to the campus for the first time Saturday.
“We're very excited because we've never experienced something like this before,” said UCF freshman Amaya Chameagnie.
The undefeated UCF football team will face off against Cincinnati for the game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. The winner will earn the title of the American Athletic Conference's east division title.
The game is sold out, which means more than 45,000 people will be heading to the stadium for the game.
The campus is preparing with police from more than a dozen agencies out keeping an eye on the crowds.
And nearby businesses are stocking up for what promises to be a busy day on campus.
“Normally we do about 200 cases of beer for the entire football season. But for this game we're making sure we have 200 cases of beer just for this game to make sure everybody is having as much fun as we are,” said Hollyn Gabaler, an employee at Burger U.
The game is expected to last until around midnight.
