UCF professor accused of stalking student, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ali Borji, an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of stalking, UCF officials said.
A UCF spokesperson said Borji has worked in the Department of Computer Sciences at UCF since January 2016 and submitted his resignation effective Sunday, July 1.
Related Headlines
Officials said the victim went to UCF police Monday to report the case.
Read: School bus monitor charged with abusing special needs children, Lake County deputies say
According to an arrest report, the victim told authorities that she received 800 messages a day from Borji after telling him to stop contacting her.
“Our detectives acted swiftly in this case, as the UCF Police Department does when anyone feels threatened,” UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger said. “We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”
Read: Man wanted for sexual battery, carjacking in Orlando, police say
Investigators said Borji was a suspect in a similar incident at the University of South Florida, but no arrests were made.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the UCF Police Department.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}