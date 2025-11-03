UCF Space Week showcases its leadership in space research and innovation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida (UCF) will host UCF Space Week from November 3 to 7, celebrating its leadership in space research and innovation.

UCF, known as America’s Space University, plays a pivotal role in Florida’s space economy through its research and partnerships with industry leaders. The event will highlight UCF’s contributions to space exploration and workforce development.

“As America’s Space University, UCF is a launchpad for the next generation of space talent,” said UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright.

UCF Space Week will feature several major events, including The Economist’s 3rd Annual Space Economy Summit, scheduled for November 5-6. This summit will bring together leaders from various sectors to discuss progress in space technology and governance.

The SpaceU Awards Dinner and Drone Show on November 6 will honor achievements in space research and innovation. Although the awards dinner is exclusive and by invitation only, the public can watch the drone show at Memory Mall.

On November 7, the SpaceU Symposium will feature the latest space research from UCF, the University of Florida, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and other Florida institutions.

UCF will host a nationally broadcast football game against Houston on November 7, featuring ‘Mission IX: Hyperspace’ themed uniforms.

