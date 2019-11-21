UCF to open adult teaching hospital in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. - Lake Nona will round out the goal of continuing health care in the community by opening a new teaching hospital for adults.
The University of Central Florida's Lake Nona Medical Center is slated to open in late 2020 and will be located right down the street near the university's College of Medicine.
The UCF Lake Nona Medical Center will cater directly to adults -- something the community doesn't have as the closest hospital is roughly 14 miles away.
The building will have 100 beds inside and will serve as a surgical and medical teaching hospital.
Neighbors welcome the change to the community.
"I think it's a big boon to the community," said Diana Bandhauer. "It's a great place to live, raise kids and hang out with your grandkids."
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}