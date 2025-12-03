UCF unveils mobile clinic offering free healthcare across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida unveiled a new 38-foot mobile health clinic today at its College of Medicine in Lake Nona, aiming to make healthcare more accessible for families across Central Florida.

This mobile clinic will travel to underserved communities, offering free healthcare services such as blood pressure and diabetes screenings, chronic disease monitoring, and medication reviews.

The program is designed to provide free healthcare as more Floridians are expected to go without insurance next year due to rising rates.

