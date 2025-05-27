UF Board of Trustees selects Dr. Santa J. Ono as 14th president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Today, the University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously chose Dr. Santa J. Ono as the next president of the University of Florida.

Pending ratification by the Florida Board of Governors, Ono will be UF’s 14th president.

“I am thankful for, and humbled by, the unanimous support of the Board of Trustees. The energy here at the University of Florida is palpable, and I am eager to join the wonderful students, faculty and staff of the Gator Nation,” Ono said. “I’m excited by the prospect of being part of such an exceptional institution that is so clear-eyed in its purpose. Let’s go do great things together.”

Ono is expected to succeed Interim President Kent Fuchs. He was announced on May 4 as the sole finalist selected by UF’s 15-member Presidential Search Committee.

According to Florida law, the committee was tasked with developing the search criteria, identifying and evaluating a wide range of qualified candidates, and recommending finalists to the Board of Trustees.

