UFL launches Orlando Storm franchise

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United Football League (UFL) has announced the launch of a new franchise in Orlando called the “Orlando Storm.”

The league is making an effort to play their games at intimate soccer venues in their upcoming seasons. The Orlando Storm will play their home games at Inter&Co Stadium, home of the Orlando Pride (NWSL) and Orlando City (MLS).

Co-owner of the UFL Mike Repole said having the @UFLStorm play at Inter&Co Stadium is a game-changer.



Heavy emphasis in this league on intimate settings for game play. pic.twitter.com/wHEsys6yTU — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 7, 2025

For those not familiar with Orlando, here is a look at where the @UFLStorm will play their home games. @InterCo_Stadium in downtown. Intimate setting. pic.twitter.com/14KUrnIlGi — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 7, 2025

“Today marks an important step forward for the United Football League,” said Mike Repole, co-owner of the United Football League. “Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando are true football cities with deep sports roots. We’re proud to bring professional football to these communities – in energetic, fan-driven stadiums built to create an authentic gameday experience and strengthen the foundation of this league for years to come.”

The Storm join the Columbus Aviators and Louisville Kings as three new markets in the UFL starting in the Spring of 2026. These teams replace Memphis, Michigan and San Antonio in the UFL.

The eight UFL teams will play a ten-game schedule with the kickoff to the 2026 season set for March 27.

The new head coaches and new uniform designs will be announced in the coming weeks.

