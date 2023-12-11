ULA delays inaugural launch of new Vulcan Centaur rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno says they’re not likely to go forward with what was planned to be the inaugural launch of their new Vulcan Centaur Rocket from Cape Canaveral on Christmas Eve.

The mission will be the first of two test flights required for ULA’s certification process with the U.S. Space Force, setting the stage for an additional series of missions in 2024.

Bruno said the rocket performed well during a flight test known as a Wet Dress Rehearsal on Friday, but noted there were routine issues with the ground system that required correction.

The additional time will force ULA to miss their planned Dec. 24 launch window, pushing them back to the next available launch window on Jan. 8.

#VulcanRocket WDR update: Vehicle performed well. Ground system had a couple of (routine) issues, (being corrected). Ran the timeline long so we didn't quite finish. I'd like a FULL WDR before our first flight, so XMAS eve is likely out. Next Peregrine window is 8 Jan. — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) December 10, 2023

ULA already has more than 70 missions booked for the Vulcan Centaur Rocket, including the planned 2024 launch of Sierra Space’s “Dream Chaser.” The shuttle-like space plane will eventually fly cargo missions to the International Space Station.

The rocket will also carry the Celestis Enterprise memorial flight, which will take some of the cremated remains of the creator of Star Trek- along with those of several original cast members- into space.

NASA funded a portion of the Vulcan Centaur mission to help build the lunar lander Peregrine, which will lay the groundwork for subsequent missions on the moon.

