ULA gives update on development of new Vulcan Centaur rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance shared new details Thursday about its latest development in rocketry.

ULA’s CEO hosted a round table talk at 11 a.m. on the status of its new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Watch: ULA gets FAA license to launch Vulcan Centaur rocket from the Space Coast

The update comes after the FAA approved a license to launch the new rocket.

Once its ready, the Vulcan Centaur rocket will replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV launch vehicles.

Watch: ULA rocket’s debut launch delayed again due to large explosion

Channel 9 will have updates on ULA’s event on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group