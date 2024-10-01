ULA rolls out Vulcan rocket, aims for Oct. 4 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is preparing for the second-ever launch of its Vulcan Centaur rocket from our Space Coast.

The rocket rolled out to the pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday.

The upcoming flight test will help certify the rocket for future missions for the U.S. Space Force.

“This ULA launch is critical for U.S. national security, because there’s going to be spy satellites that protect our country and look at our adversaries on future flights,” Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose said.

The launch is currently set for 6 a.m. on Friday. Oct. 4.

#VulcanRocket rolled to Space Launch Complex-41 today in preparation for the #Cert2 flight test. Liftoff is scheduled for no earlier than Friday at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 UTC). See our Flickr album for all photos!

📸: https://t.co/NQSis8zOVH pic.twitter.com/1pYgadTGZQ — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 30, 2024

