ULA set to launch prototype satellite mission Friday for Amazon’s Project Kuiper

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are preparing Friday for another exciting rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

United Launch Alliance is aiming to launch an Atlas V rocket for Amazon’s first-ever satellite mission.

ULA and Amazon plan to send two prototype satellites into law-Earth orbit.

The launch is set for 2 p.m. with a two-hour launch window from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission, called Project Kuiper, is Amazon’s plan to use broadband satellites to provide internet service.

Amazon said it plans to launch more than 3,200 satellites over the next six years.

“Right now, Starlink has about 5,000 satellites, so they’re actually a little behind the game,” said Dr. Ken Kremer with Space UpClose.

