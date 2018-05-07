0 ULA workers strike over contract

Just a day after United Launch Alliance successfully launched NASA's InSight mission to study below Mars’ surface, hundreds of ULA employees with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted to strike.

That includes member like Owen Russell, who manned the picket line Monday outside Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

“It's more than just my family. It's everybody's family. It's a lot of pressure; they hold the money and we're not going to work and we have to find another way to get income, which we have in the past, and for some, it’s harder than others,” said Russell.

In a written statement, ULA said it believes its offer is fair, competitive and in the best interest of ULA and its employees.

But, on the picket line, union workers said forced travel between Cape Canaveral and the West Coast's Vandenberg Air Force base isn't fair.

Some are also concerned about their pensions.

“They've been trying to get rid of our pensions, try to sell out our pensions to insurance companies and putting non-economic rules in place that we can't live with as a union,” said Russell.

But ULA said it’s best and final offer included a $6,000 ratification bonus per employee if the agreement is ratified prior to May 7.

The offer also included a general wage increases every year over the next three years.

ULA said it will implement its strike contingency plans while focusing on meeting its commitments to customers. Workers said they don't want to impact ULA's launch manifest, they just want a deal

ULA also said it urges striking union members to closely read the final offer to make sure they have full and accurate understanding of the proposal.

Striking union members said they do.

ULA’s next launch is set for late July.

NASA's parker solar probe will be the first-ever mission to touch the sun.



