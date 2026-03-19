Undercover operation exposes drug distribution network inside Flagler County jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested three inmates on drug-related charges following a narcotics investigation at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on March 17.

32-year-old Joshua Siedel out of Daytona Beach, 30-year-old Caleb Tucker out of Bunnell, and 46-year-old Stephen Horton out of Flagler Beach were taken into custody after an undercover operation uncovered a distribution network operating inside the jail.

The investigation began after deputies received information regarding the possible sale of narcotics by inmates.

Detectives identified Siedel and Tucker as the primary distributors within the jail. Investigators determined that Tucker received payments from various inmates and facilitated several transactions with Siedel over several weeks.

On Tuesday evening, detention deputies intercepted a transaction in which Horton used coffee packets as currency to purchase Suboxone from Siedel. According to investigators, Siedel then handed the coffee packets to Tucker to be concealed.

Following the interception, detention deputies conducted searches of cells throughout the facility. Inside the cell belonging to Siedel, officials located Suboxone that had been packaged for distribution. A search of Tucker’s cell revealed residue that later tested positive for fentanyl.

The narcotics were obtained through pharmaceutical diversion involving an inmate prescribed Suboxone by jail medical services to treat addiction. Rather than taking the medication as intended, the inmate illegally distributed the Suboxone to others in exchange for items from the jail commissary, such as snacks and coffee.

Sheriff Rick Staly oversaw the investigation and addressed the arrests of the three men. “This guy thought he was the El Chapo of the Green Roof Inn, but luck ran out for him and his accomplices this St. Patrick’s Day,” Staly said. “Now they’ll rack themselves up plenty of prison time, all for some cookies and chips. These dirtbags thought they could distribute drugs inside the Green Roof Inn. We don’t tolerate poison peddlers or illegal drugs in the community and I sure as hell won’t tolerate it our jail.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported that there is currently no evidence of employees or contractors violating the law or assisting in the illegal distribution of narcotics at the facility.

The investigation into the narcotics distribution at the jail is remains open.

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