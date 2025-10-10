Undercover Volusia County detective hospitalized after line-of-duty fentanyl exposure

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An undercover narcotics detective in Volusia County was seriously hurt after being exposed to fentanyl while handling evidence.

The detective’s life was saved by the quick response of units who found him unconscious, administered Narcan, and transported him to the hospital.

The detective was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for several days due to the fentanyl exposure.

The narcotics investigation that the detective was working on is active and ongoing, in coordination with DEA and FDLE partners.

Narcan is highlighted as a life-saving measure, and it is recommended for anyone at risk of fentanyl exposure to carry one or more doses in case of emergency.

