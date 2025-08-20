Unidentified man steals packages from Riverside porch, leaves book behind

OVIEDO, Fla. — An unidentified male suspect took multiple packages from a porch in the Riverside Community on July 12, 2025, after leaving a book there.

The suspect, whose face was covered with a T-shirt, was seen arriving and leaving in a black Hyundai Tucson, probably a 2016 to 2018 model.

He has tattoos on his right forearm and the back of his right arm.

The suspect’s abandoned book is now being examined for forensic evidence to assist in identification.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crime or suspect to reach out to Sergeant Justin Varkony.

