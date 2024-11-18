Unified search of state, county, and local law enforcement race to locate missing Ormond Beach child

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — For nearly 10 hours, state, county, and local law enforcement searched high and low for Waylon Childs.

For nearly 10 hours, state, county, and local law enforcement searched high and low for Waylon Childs.

Ormond Beach Police said the 4-year-old went missing inside Central Park. Police said he was with his father and two siblings.

During a press conference at 7:30 pm, The city of Ormond Beach Public Information Officer Pauline Dulang said police do not suspect foul play.

Read: Tropics Update: Tropical Depression Sara weakens

“Right now, there is no evidence pointing to any abduction. What I know right is that simply the father went to the park with his three kids, all under the age of five, unfortunately 4-year-old Waylon Childs went missing,” said Dulang.

Central Park is a 149-acre park with five lakes and ponds surrounding it, connected by canals.

According to police, Waylon was last seen wearing a maroon-colored top and bottom with gray shoes. He is 3 feet tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police also said Waylon is autistic and non-verbal.

Read: Banda, Marta score and the Pride advance to the NWSL championship with 3-2 win over Current

Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement:

“As the Chief of Police for Ormond Beach, I want to assure you that we are doing everything within our power to find Waylon. This search is a true team effort, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office, and local law enforcement from neighboring cities all working closely with us to conduct a thorough and exhaustive search.

Our search teams are covering all areas—on the ground, in the air, and in the water—and we will not rest until we exhaust all options and have answers on Waylon’s whereabouts,”

If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, call 1-888-356-4774 to leave a tip.

Read: Controversy continue over Glen Gilzean’s $5M Spending: Valencia College offers to return scholarship

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group