Orlando Police Department’s DUI crackdown leads to 31 citations and 3 arrests

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a strong show of regional teamwork, the Orlando Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team partnered with nearly 100 law enforcement officers from across Orange County for a Mutual Aid DUI Operation focused on making streets safer for everyone who lives, works, and travels in the area.

The results from local law enforcement highlight the scope of the operation and its positive impact. Officers reached out to 78 people and issued 31 citations.

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Due to their diligent efforts, three arrests were made for DUI, along with one misdemeanor and one felony arrest.

Officers say that they proactively identified impaired drivers and prevented harm, going beyond traffic enforcement by recovering illegal drugs and responding to a crash that led to a DUI arrest—highlighting the risks impaired driving poses to the community.

Police say that for the Orlando community, operations like this are about more than numbers—they reflect a continued commitment to safety, accountability, and prevention.

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