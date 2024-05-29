Unincorporated Osceola County under burn ban

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Effective Wednesday, May 29, Osceola County is instituting a burn ban for all types of outside burning.

According to Osceola Fire Rescue, the recent dry conditions throughout the County have sent their Keetch-Byram Drought Index over 500.

The burn ban is effective immediately and will be lifted as weather and vegetation conditions improve, according to a release.

Read: Kissimmee teens run over by Volusia Beach Safety sergeant driving on Daytona Beach, officials say

The ban is to be enforced by Osceola County Code Enforcement, Law Enforcement and Emergency Services personnel.

Osceola County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions to determine when the burn ban will be lifted.

Read: Deputies release body camera video of officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group