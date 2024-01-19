Universal announces concert lineup for 2024 Mardi Gras celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is sharing more about its upcoming Mardi Gras celebration.

Universal says there will be a nightly parade with floats themed around “elements.”

The resort also announced the performers for its Mardi Gras Concert Series.

They include DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah, Luis Fonsi and more.

Mardi Gras runs from Feb. 3 through April 7.

More information about Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration can be found here.

