Universal announces concert lineup for 2024 Mardi Gras celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is sharing more about its upcoming Mardi Gras celebration.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Universal says there will be a nightly parade with floats themed around “elements.”
The resort also announced the performers for its Mardi Gras Concert Series.
Read: Universal Orlando confirms details on Epic Universe theme park
They include DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah, Luis Fonsi and more.
Mardi Gras runs from Feb. 3 through April 7.
Watch: Universal Orlando Resort company partners with local nonprofit to pack meals
More information about Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration can be found here.
©2024 Cox Media Group