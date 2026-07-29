Universal Orlando announces Passholder Appreciation Days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is bringing back its annual Passholder Appreciation Days, giving Annual and Seasonal Passholders exclusive perks from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30.

The six-week event includes discounts on select merchandise, food and beverage purchases, Universal Express Passes, Volcano Bay cabanas and premium seating, as well as hotel savings of up to 40% Sunday through Thursday at select Universal Orlando hotels.

Passholders will also receive a $15 merchandise credit when they spend $100 or more at participating merchandise locations and will have early access to shop the new Illuminated Globe Merchandise Collection.

The fan-favorite Passholder Nights presented by Coca-Cola will return Aug. 15 and 16 at Universal Studios Florida, featuring after-hours access to select attractions, character meet-and-greets, a DJ dance party and other exclusive offerings. Universal said reservations for both nights are already full.

Passholders can also enjoy exclusive, limited-time food and beverage offerings throughout Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay, Universal CityWalk and select Universal Orlando hotels during the event.

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