Universal Orlando Resort to celebrate its biggest fan with Passholder Appreciation Days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resorts will host its annual Passholder Appreciation Days from August 15 through September 30.

During these days, Annual and Seasonal passholders will get the chance to enjoy some exclusive benefits.

Aug. 16 and 17 are Passholder nights, during which passholders can enjoy attractions and venues during this exclusive after-hours event.

Due to the event’s popularity, reservations are expected to reach capacity.

Passholders also get to enjoy special discounts on hotel rooms, Universal express passes, Volcano Bay Cabanas and more.

Some exclusive limited-time menu items include:

Universal Islands of Adventure: Blackened Salmon Sliders at Confisco Grille and Sneak Peek Punch at The Watering Hole

Crispy Bacon Poutine at Mel’s Drive-In Universal CityWalk: Lemon Kiss Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut, BBQ Brisket Tacos at Margaritaville, Cacio E Pepe at Vivo Italian Kitchen, Sushi Burrito at Cowfish and Peach for the Stars at Rising Star

For more information on this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days and additional Passholder benefits, visit here.

