See when the tropics could start heating back up

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Tropics are quiet for now, but that’s not unusual, as we’re still early in the hurricane season.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said activity is expected to pick up.

While an increase in tropical activity is normal for August and September, Channel 9 forecasts more activity than normal due to the very warm waters and transition to a ‘La Nina’ climate pattern.

The warm waters are conducive for tropical cyclone development in the Tropical Atlantic.

Tropics update 07/24/2024

Looking ahead to the first weeks of August, tropical waves tracking across the Atlantic could organize a little better than they have recently.

Channel 9 will be watching the defined zone a little more closely one to three weeks from now.

Saharan dust in the atmosphere, a feature that normally inhibits tropical cyclone development, has been plentiful in the atmosphere over the Tropical Atlantic recently.

We’ll monitor if the amount of this dry air decreases into August, which is not uncommon, and how this will impact any disturbances going forward.

Channel 9 will keep monitoring the tropics.

